Indonesian LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) and woman's rights actiivists hold a banner during a protest against the draft of the country’s new criminal code (RKUHP) outside the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAST IRHAM

Homophobia is affecting fight against HIV in Indonesia, HRW says

A rise in homophobia in Indonesia has resulted in reduced access to medical tests and services to detect, prevent and treat HIV and other diseases, Human Rights Watch said in Jakarta on Monday.

In a report, the nonprofit warned that anti-LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) statements by Indonesian politicians and public figures since 2016 has led to unlawful actions by authorities against the LGBT community.