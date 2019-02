Honda Motors President and CEO Takahiro Hachigo speaks during a press conference at the carmaker headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Honda Motors President and CEO Takahiro Hachigo reacts during a press conference at the carmaker headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Honda Motors President and CEO Takahiro Hachigo bows during a press conference at the carmaker headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese automaker Honda Motor on Tuesday said it would close its plant in Swindon in southwest England in 2021, which will result in the loss of some 3,500 jobs.

Honda CEO and President Takahiro Hachigo told reporters in Tokyo that the closure of the Swindon plant was not related to Brexit but was part of the restructure in the company's global manufacturing network.