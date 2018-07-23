Protestors burn a state-owned vehicle during protests to support the national transport strike, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Jul 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GUSTAVO AMADOR

Policemen fire tear gas at demonstrators during protests to support the national transport strike, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Jul 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GUSTAVO AMADOR

Bus and taxi drivers in Honduras on Sunday warned that if the government refuses to lower fuel prices, they will go on strike again.

The work stoppage is planned from 5am (1100 GMT) Monday.