Dozens of Hondurans wait at a police checkpoint to verify if they have a criminal record and that children carry their regulatory documentation before doing the immigration procedures at the border point of Agua Caliente, Honduras, bordering Guatemala, from where they plan to continue their caravan that aims to reach the United States, on 11 April 2019. EPA- EFE/ Gustavo Amador

The Honduran caravan continued northwards on Thursday after thousands of people set out the day before from the northern city of San Pedro Sula in hopes of reaching the United States.

"We are going with our family to the United States. We can't live here because there's no work," a woman who preferred not to identify herself told EFE, while she lined up with her two children at the customs house in Agua Caliente, on the Guatemalan border.