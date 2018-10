Honduran migrants arrive at the Agua Caliente border where Guatemalan policemen prevented them from crossing, in Chiquimula, Guatemala, 15 October 2018. The migrant caravan aims to reach the United States fleeing the poverty and insecurity in their country. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Guatemalan policemen prevent Honduran migrants from crossing the Agua Caliente border, in Chiquimula, Guatemala, 15 October 2018. The migrant caravan aims to reach the United States fleeing the poverty and insecurity in their country. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Red Cross paramedics assist Honduran migrant at the Agua Caliente border where the Guatemalan Police prevented them from crossing, in Chiquimula, Guatemala, 15 October 2018. The migrant caravan aims to reach the United States fleeing the poverty and insecurity in their country. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

A caravan of thousands of Honduran migrants, who left their country on Oct. 13, crossed the Guatemalan border on Monday and plans to continue across the country towards the Mexican border in order to reach the United States.

Between 1,500 and 2,000 people, including several minors, passed through the Agua Caliente border crossing on Monday and are now heading to Esquipulas, where they plan to spend the night before continuing their journey on Tuesday.