Mauricio Oliva (R) is sworn in as speaker of the legislative chamber in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUSTAVO AMADOR

Members of the Freedom and Refoundation party (LIBRE) shout slogans outside the legislative chamber in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUSTAVO AMADOR

Supporters of the Alliance of Opposition to the Dictatorship gather to denounce "fraud" in the Nov. 26 presidential election, outside the legislative chamber in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUSTAVO AMADOR

The general coordinator of the Alliance of Opposition to the Dictatorship, former Honduran president Manuel Zelaya (C-with hat), speaks with supporters gathered to denounce "fraud" in the Nov. 26 presidential election, outside the legislative chamber in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUSTAVO AMADOR

Members of the ruling right-wing National Party were elected to the top positions in the Honduran Congress on Tuesday amid raucous protests from opposition lawmakers.

Cries of "murderer" and "JOH (President Juan Orlando Hernandez) Out" were heard as pro- and anti-government legislators nearly came to blows.