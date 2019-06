Honduran police arrest a man during a protest by striking doctors and teachers in Tegucigalpa on Tuesday, June 4. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

Thousands of Honduran striking doctors and teachers and their supporters march in Tegucigalpa on Tuesday, June 4. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

Honduran police used tear gas Tuesday against striking doctors and teachers occupying a main thoroughfare in the northern city of San Pedro Sula.

The strike, which began last Thursday, was launched in opposition to proposed education and health care overhauls that workers in those sectors saw as paving the way for mass layoffs and eventual privatization.