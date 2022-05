The former director of Honduras's National Police, Juan Carlos Bonilla (center) was extradited on 10 May 2022 from the Hernan Acosta Mejia Air Base in Teguicigalpa to New York, where he will face drug-trafficking and weapons charges. EFE/Gustavo Amador

A drawing by artist Jane Rosenberg of Honduran former President Juan Orlando Hernandez during his first in-person appearance in federal court in New York on 10 May 2022. During the arraignment, Hernandez pleaded not guilty to drug-trafficking and weapons charges. EFE/Jane Rosenberg /EDITORIAL USE ONLY /ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE NEWS ITEM IT ACCOMPANIES (MANDATORY CREDIT)

A group of Honduran demonstrators hold up signs outside a federal court in New York denouncing former President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who has been indicted in the US on drug-trafficking and weapons charges. EFE/Jorge Fuentelsaz

Honduran ex-President Juan Orlando Hernandez pleaded not guilty Tuesday in a federal court in the United States to drug-trafficking and weapons charges.

"Not guilty, your honor," Hernandez responded when asked to enter his plea by Kevin Castel, senior US district judge of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.