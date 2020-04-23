Salvador Moncada, a Honduran-British pharmacologist and co-recipient in 1990 of Spain's Prince of Asturias Award for Technical and Scientific Research, spoke to Efe on 23 April 2020 about the unpredictability of the coronavirus' pathology. EPA-EFE/GUSTAVO CUEVAS/jma/File

The pathology of the novel coronavirus is unpredictable at present, an award-winning Honduran-British pharmacologist told Efe Thursday in an interview from London, noting the difficulty in That is possibly due to the fact the virus enters the body not only through the epithelia of the lungs, the internal covering membrane of the pulmonary structure, but also through the vascular endothelium, the thin inner layer of cells that line all blood vessels, Moncada said.