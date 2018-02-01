Honduran immigrant Vicky Chavez, for whom a deportation order has been issued and who has requested asylum as a victim of domestic violence in her homeland, on Wednesday took refuge in a Salt Lake City church with her two daughters, ages 4 months and 6 years.
Amy Dominguez, the spokesperson for Unidad Inmigrante, told EFE that Chavez, 30, and her two daughters are being sheltered in the First Unitarian Church, a decision that the Honduran made at the last minute, even after she had bought the tickets to return to her homeland.