Photo provided by Unidad Inmigrante dated November 2017 showing Honduran immigrant Vicky Chavez with her two daughters. Chavez took refuge in the First Unitarian Church in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Jan. 31, 2018, to pursue her asylum request even though a deportation order has been issued against her by US authorities. EFE-EPA/Unidad Inmigrante

A view of the First Unitarian Church of Salt Lake City on Jan. 31, 2018, where Honduran immigrant Vicky Chavez and her two daughters have taken refuge while they pursue their asylum request, although a deportation order against them has been issued by US authorities. EFE-EPA/George Frey

Rev. Monica Dobbins shows EFE the interior of the First Unitarian Church in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Jan. 31, 2018, where Honduran immigrant Vicky Chavez and her two daughters took refuge while they pursue their asylum request, although a deportation order has been issued against them by US authorities. EFE-EPA/George Frey

Honduran immigrant Vicky Chavez, for whom a deportation order has been issued and who has requested asylum as a victim of domestic violence in her homeland, on Wednesday took refuge in a Salt Lake City church with her two daughters, ages 4 months and 6 years.

Amy Dominguez, the spokesperson for Unidad Inmigrante, told EFE that Chavez, 30, and her two daughters are being sheltered in the First Unitarian Church, a decision that the Honduran made at the last minute, even after she had bought the tickets to return to her homeland.