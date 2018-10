Photo taken in Zacapa, Guatemala, showing members of the caravan of Honduran migrants as they move through Guatemala toward the Mexican border on Oct. 17, 2018. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Photo taken in Chiquimula, Guatemala, showing members of the caravan of Honduran migrants as they move through Guatemala toward the Mexican border on Oct. 17, 2018. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

The caravan of Honduran migrants - numbering about 3,000, according to the United Nations - continued moving through Guatemala on Wednesday with the aim of arriving at the US southern border as soon as possible.

The group, which left Honduras on Saturday on foot fleeing the poverty and violence in their homeland - and comprised of men, women and children - left Chiquimula, where they had spent the night, at 5:30 am.