Hundreds of Honduran migrants wait to cross the bridge from Tecun Uman, Guatemala, to Mexico on Oct. 21, 2018. EFE-EPA/ESTEBAN BIBA

Thousands of Honduran migrants who left their country in a caravan heading north to the US on Sunday resumed their journey after fulfilling Mexico's migration requirements to ensure that the US southern neighbor did not deport them if they had entered that country illegally.

According to officials with Mexico's Civil Protection service, more than 3,000 migrants are en route along the 40-kilometer (25-mile) stretch between Ciudad Hidalso and Tapachula, in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, where they announced that they intend to spend Sunday night.