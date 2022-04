People fill containers with water from a tanker truck in Tegucigalpa on 13 April 2022. EFE/Gustavo Amador

People fill containers with water from a tanker truck in Tegucigalpa on 13 April 2022. EFE/Gustavo Amador

People wait to fill containers with water from a tanker truck in Tegucigalpa on 13 April 2022. EFE/Gustavo Amador

This capital faces an emergency due to the lack of sufficient clean water to supply its 1.5 million residents, the head of the Honduran water and sewer authority told Efe Wednesday.

"The situation in Tegucigalpa is a true humanitarian crisis, because without potable water there is no life," Sanaa director Leonel Gomez said.