Former Honduran opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla (L) and his campaign coordinator, the former president of Honduras Manuel Zelaya (R), during a press conference in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

Less than two weeks after signaling his withdrawal from politics, Honduran opposition standard-bearer Salvador Nasralla said Tuesday that he and his supporters are planning fresh protests against what they contend was fraud in the Nov. 26 presidential election.

"The Alliance of Opposition to the Dictatorship never dissolved. I confirm to you that the alliance is more solid than ever, that I will begin to act as the president-elect of the Hondurans, and that (ousted former president) Manuel Zelaya will continue to be the coordinator-general of the alliance's activities," Nasralla told a press conference in Tegucigalpa.