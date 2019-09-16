Cadets from the Francisco Morazan military academy participate in the Honduran independence day parade at Tiburcio Carias Andino National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on 15 September 2019. EFE-EPA/ Humberto Espinoza

Photo showing (L to R) the head of the Honduran Supreme Court, Rolando Argueta; Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez; first lady Ana Garcia de Hernandez and the representative of Congress, Felicito Avila viewing Independence Day celebration activities in Tegucigalpa on Sept. 15, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Humberto Espinoza

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on Sunday urged Central Americans to unite to face "common enemies," including organized crime and climate change, saying that he hopes that Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Panama enter the customs union established between his country and Guatemala, which El Salvador will soon join.

At the start of events commemorating the 198th anniversary of Honduran independence from Spain, Hernandez said that now is the time for Central Americans to work "together" so that unity is never lacking as the region confronts "our common and also very powerful enemies."