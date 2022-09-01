Honduran President Xiomara Castro on Thursday headed the events commemorating the 201st anniversary of the country's independence from Spain, a doubly historic celebration given that she is the first female president of the Central American nation.

"This Sept. 15th we mark 201 years since the proclamation of our independence, and in the (2021 presidential) campaign, we offered to continue the struggle to achieve our true national independence," Castro emphasized at the ceremony held at the Monument to Peace on Juana Lainez Hill in Tegucigalpa.