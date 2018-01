Honduras' president, Juan Orlando Hernandez, was sworn in for a second term in office on Jan. 27, 2018, two months after winning re-election in balloting that was marred by widespread fraud allegations. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

Honduras' president was sworn in for a second term in office on Saturday, two months after winning re-election in balloting that was marred by widespread fraud allegations.

"I promise to be faithful to the republic, to comply with and ensure compliance with the constitution and the law," Juan Orlando Hernandez, who first took office in 2013, said during the inauguration ceremony.