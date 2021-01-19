The Honduran private sector is in a "state of calamity" due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in 134,111 confirmed cases and 3,354 deaths nationwide, and the effects of the tropical storms Eta and Iota, such that it rejects the idea of a new lockdown to stem the uncontrolled spread of the virus.

"Private business is in a state of calamity. We had 10 months of confinement and going out (to work) at half-steam due to Covid-19 and in November we were affected by two tropical storms," the president of the Honduran Private Business Council (Cohep), Juan Carlos Sikaffy, told EFE in an interview.