The Honduran government closed the country's schools in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and this file photo shows an empty classroom. EFE/ Gustavo Amador

Teachers are willing to return to classrooms in Honduras with some conditions

Public sector teachers' unions in Honduras are ready to have their members resume in-person classes this year if the government guarantees them certain conditions and the implementation of health measures to prevent Covid-19 infection, educational leaders told EFE on Monday.

"We haven't been reluctant to return to the classrooms ... It's necessary. It's urgent to return to the classrooms. If the government of Xiomara Castro guarantees us those conditions to lessen the risks, I believe that on Feb. 1 we would be returning," the president of the Mid-Level Education Teachers College, Fidel Garcia, said.