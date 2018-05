Santos Reyes (L), a cleaning worker in the US since 1994, protests in front of the White House in Washington, United States, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alex Segura

CASA Maryland's Director Gustavo Torres speaks during a protest in front of the White House in Washington, United States, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alex Segura

A number of Hondurans who have benefitted from Temporary Protected Status, along with activists, on Monday staged a protest in front of the White House to demand the regularization of their immigration status after President Donald Trump decided to end TPS for them.

The Trump administration on Friday withdrew TPS protection from 55,000 Hondurans in the US and gave them until January 2020 to return to their country or find a way to regularize their immigration situation.