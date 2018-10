Some 250 Honduran migrants leave in a caravan towards the border with Mexico from the Casa del Migrante shelter in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

A group of Honduran migrants, made up of some 250 people, left a shelter in Guatemala City on Thursday and headed toward Mexico as a first step before proceeding to their final destination - the United States.

This group, which belongs to the second caravan of some 1,500 Hondurans seeking to cross Guatemala, left the Casa del Migrante shelter in downtown Guatemala City on Thursday after having breakfast.