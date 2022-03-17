Members of the police guard supporters of former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández who gather outside the Supreme Court of Justice to show their support for the politician who appears for the second time at the Court in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 16 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

A Honduras court on Wednesday authorized the extradition of former president Juan Orlando Hernández to the United States to face drug trafficking and weapons charges.

"Judge (Edwin Ortez) of the first instance extradition court decided to concede the extradition request filed by the New York Southern District Court for the former president of the Republic Juan Orlando Hernández Alvarado," Honduran Supreme Court spokesperson Melvin Duarte told reporters after a hearing that lasted nearly 12 hours.