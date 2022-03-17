A Honduras court on Wednesday authorized the extradition of former president Juan Orlando Hernández to the United States to face drug trafficking and weapons charges.
"Judge (Edwin Ortez) of the first instance extradition court decided to concede the extradition request filed by the New York Southern District Court for the former president of the Republic Juan Orlando Hernández Alvarado," Honduran Supreme Court spokesperson Melvin Duarte told reporters after a hearing that lasted nearly 12 hours.