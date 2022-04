People gather outside a federal courthouse in New York where Honduran ex-President Juan Orlando Hernandez was due to make his first court appearance on 22 April 2022 via video link. Hernandez faces drug-trafficking and weapons charges and, if convicted, could be sentenced to life in prison. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

People gather outside a federal courthouse in New York where Honduran ex-President Juan Orlando Hernandez was due to make his first court appearance on 22 April 2022 via video link. Hernandez faces drug-trafficking and weapons charges and, if convicted, could be sentenced to life in prison. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Honduran ex-President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who faces drug-trafficking and weapons charges in the United States, is turned over to US authorities at Hernan Acosta Mejia Air Base in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on 21 April 2022. EFE/Gustavo Amador

Honduras ex-president's next court appearance in US set for May 10

Honduran ex-President Juan Orlando Hernandez made his first appearance before a New York federal judge on Friday, a day after he was extradited to the United States to face trial on drug-trafficking and weapons charges.

During the short session, Magistrate Judge Stewart D. Aaron set a May 10 date for Hernandez's next hearing.