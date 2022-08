The Honduran police provided this photo of reputed drug kingpin Jose Luis Oliva (C) being turned over to agents of the US Drug Enforcement Administrartion to face trial in the United States. The handover took place at an airbase in Tegucigalpa on 18 August 2022. EFE/Policia Nacional de Honduras

The Honduran police provided this photo of reputed drug kingpin Jose Luis Oliva (C) being turned over to agents of the US Drug Enforcement Administrartion to face trial in the United States. The handover took place at an airbase in Tegucigalpa on 18 August 2022. EFE/Policia Nacional de Honduras

Honduran reputed drug lord Jose Luis Oliva was handed over here Thursday to authorities of the United States to face charges he conspired to smuggle large quantities of cocaine into the US.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) plane carrying Oliva, also known as "the lord of the skies" and "the boss of bosses," to Texas took off at 8:25 am from Hernan Acosta Mejia Airbase in Tegucigalpa.