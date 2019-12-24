Honduras is facing a crisis in its penitentiary system after riots at two prisons left 37 dead, killings attributed to groups seeking to prevent government intervention in the country's prisons, a situation amid which a local organization has called for the support of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).
The two incidents, in which more than 10 other inmates were injured, occurred at a prison in the town of El Porvenir, near Tegucigalpa, where on Sunday 19 prisoners died and at a prison in Atlantida province, where on Nov. 30 another 18 inmates were killed.