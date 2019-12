Photo taken Dec. 29, 2019, showing images - that of President Juan Orlando Hernandez and the presidential jet - prepared by workers in Tegucigalpa and to be burned in effigy on New Year's Eve in the Honduran capital as part of a peaceful protest. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

Effigies of Hernandez and imprisoned brother in the US will be "burned" in Honduras

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and his brother Juan Antonio "Tony" Hernandez, who was found guilty in the US of drug trafficking, will be burned in effigy this week in this capital to bid farewell to 2019 and usher in 2020.

A straw figure of the president is the primary image prepared by employees of an upholstery workshop in southern Tegucigalpa this year for their yearly bonfire on the last night of 2019 as part of a popular tradition in the Central American country.