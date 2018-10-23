The Honduran Foreign Ministry is investigating via its consular network in Mexico more than 30 complaints about the alleged disappearance of Honduran migrants who were part of the caravan that set out on Oct. 13 for the United States, the Tegucigalpa government said on Tuesday.
"We're issuing instructions to the consular network of Honduras in Mexico for them to immediately proceed to look for these citizens in whatever migrant center or shelter they may be and give a response to their relatives here in Honduras," said Deputy Foreign Minister Nelly Jerez.