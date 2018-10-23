Honduran migrants bathe in the river in the southern Mexican town of Huixtla on Oct. 23, 2018, where they are resting before continuing with their caravan trek northwards to the US border. EFE-EPA/Maria de la Luz Ascencio

Honduran migrants gather during a rest period in the southern Mexican town of Huixtla on Oct. 23, 2018, before continuing their northward trek toward the US border. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Pardo

A Honduran migrant rests in the southern Mexican town of Huixtla on Oct. 23, 2018, before continuing his northward trek toward the US border. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Pardo

The Honduran Foreign Ministry is investigating via its consular network in Mexico more than 30 complaints about the alleged disappearance of Honduran migrants who were part of the caravan that set out on Oct. 13 for the United States, the Tegucigalpa government said on Tuesday.

"We're issuing instructions to the consular network of Honduras in Mexico for them to immediately proceed to look for these citizens in whatever migrant center or shelter they may be and give a response to their relatives here in Honduras," said Deputy Foreign Minister Nelly Jerez.