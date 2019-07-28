The president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández (3-L), signs an agreement with the president of México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (R), in Minatitlán, México, Jul 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/ANGEL HERNANDEZ

The president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández (L), poses after signing an agreement with the president of México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (R), in Minatitlán, México, Jul 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/ANGEL HERNANDEZ

The presidents of Mexico and Honduras on Saturday signed an agreement through which the Mexican government is set to help establish an employment program in Honduras in an attempt to check forced migration.

In a meeting held at a plant nursery of the Secretariat of National Defense in the city of Minatitlan, in Mexico's eastern Veracruz state, Mexico's Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Honduras would participate in the "Sembrando Vidas" ("Sowing Lives") program, after signing a letter of intent with his Honduran counterpart Juan Orlando Hernandez.