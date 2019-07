Relatives of the people on board Honduran ship that sank off Gracias a Dios province on July 4, 2019, arrive at the Caratasca Naval Base in Puerto Lempira, Honduras, to identify the bodies of the 27 who drowned. EFE-EPA/ Orlando Sierra/Pool/Best Quality Available

Relatives of the people on board Honduran ship that sank off Gracias a Dios province on July 4, 2019, arrive at the Caratasca Naval Base in Puerto Lempira, Honduras, to identify the bodies of the 27 who drowned. EFE-EPA/ Orlando Sierra/Pool/Best Quality Available

Survivors of the shipwreck of a Honduran vessel that sank off Gracias a Dios province on July 4, 2019, rest at the Caratasca Naval Base in Puerto Lempira, Honduras. Twenty-seven people are known to have drowned in the incident. EFE-EPA/ Orlando Sierra/Pool/Best Quality Available

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez reported Thursday that he had issued instructions to investigate the deaths of 27 fishermen in Caribbean waters in a shipwreck involving two vessels, an incident in which nine other people are still missing.

"I have given instructions to carry out the relevant investigations to identify the causes of this tragedy," said Hernandez on Twitter.