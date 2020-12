Political activist Agnes Chow Ting speaks to members of the media outside the Taipo Police Station after extending her bail in Hong Kong, China, 01 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Agnes Chow Ting (L), Ivan Lam Long Ying (C), and Joshua Wong Chi-fung (R) arrive at the West Kowloon Law Courts building in Hong Kong, China, 23 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Political activist Agnes Chow Ting walks out of the Taipo Police Station after extending her bail in Hong Kong, China, 01 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow was denied bail on Wednesday as she awaits an appeal against a 10-month jail term handed to her last week.

The 24-year-old was jailed on Dec. 2, along with Joshua Wong and Ivan Lam, over an "unauthorized assembly" in June last year that saw thousands of protesters besiege the city's police headquarters. EFE-EPA