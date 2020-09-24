Hong Kong Police on Thursday arrested and subsequently released pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, former secretary-general of the dissolved Demosisto party, who is accused of participating in an "illegal" gathering in October last year.
Political activist Joshua Wong displays his notice of bail after being released from the Central Police Station in Hong Kong, China, 24 September 2020. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE
Political activist Joshua Wong walks out of the Central Police Station after being released on bail in Hong Kong, China, 24 September 2020. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE
Political activist Joshua Wong (C) walks out of the Central Police Station after being released on bail in Hong Kong, China, 24 September 2020. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE
Hong Kong Police on Thursday arrested and subsequently released pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, former secretary-general of the dissolved Demosisto party, who is accused of participating in an "illegal" gathering in October last year.