Member of the pro-democracy political organisation Demosisto and disqualified lawmaker, Nathan Law, (C), speaks to reporters Hong Kong, China, 19 June 2020. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Former lawmaker and activist Nathan Law Kwun-chung (L) speaks to protesters during a rally outside the Department of Justice in Hong Kong, China, 27 June 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CHAN LONG HEI

Hong Kong Pro-democracy activist Nathan Law poses for photographers outside Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal shortly before his successful appeal hearing in Hong Kong, China, 06 February 2018 (reissued 03 July 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

Prominent pro-democracy activist Nathan Law, who went into exile from Hong Kong in July 2020, has announced that the British authorities have granted him political asylum.

"After several interviews in 4 months, the Home Office has informed me that my asylum application is approved," Law said on Twitter, adding that his situation "may not apply to all Hong Kong asylum seekers." EFE-EPA