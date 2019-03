Police remove and arrest political activists from the lobby of the Central Government Offices after they staged a protest and a sit-in Hong Kong, China, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Several pro-democracy activists were arrested on Friday in Hong Kong for participating in a protest calling for the annulment of an amendment to the law on extradition.

Nine members of the group Demosisto, including its president Ivan Lam, were arrested at the headquarters of the government after taking part in the protest.