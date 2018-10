Hong Kong Police officers take part in a flag-raising ceremony to mark China's 69th National Day in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (2-R), her husband Lam Siu-por (R), former Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying (2-L) and his wife Regina (L) attend a flag-raising ceremony to mark China's 69th National Day in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Pro-democracy activists take part in a march on National Day in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Pro-democracy activist and founder of the pro-democracy party Demosisto, Joshua Wong (C), attends a march on National Day in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists marched to government headquarters to mark National Day on Monday while its chief executive underlined the importance of China's One Country, Two Systems principle.

Several hundred protesters, including the pro-democracy Demosisto party founder and poster boy of the Umbrella Revolution, Joshua Wong, marched through the streets of Hong Kong from Causeway Bay to government headquarters in Admiralty, according to an efe-epa journalist.