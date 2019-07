Anti-extradition bill protesters display mock tourist warnings during a rally inside the arrival hall of Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, 26 July 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration at Hong Kong's airport Friday intending to draw foreign visitors’ attention to the growing political crisis that is gripping the special-status Chinese territory.

Travellers flying into the semi-autonomous enclave in the afternoon were treated with the rare sight of a big crowd of black-clad protesters standing or sitting outside the arrival hall at Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal One.