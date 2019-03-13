A view of three Boeing 737 Max 8 passenger planes of Shanghai Airlines at Hongqiao Airport in Shanghai, China, Mar. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/LIU WEI CHINA OUT

Hong Kong authorities on Wednesday announced they will be temporarily banning all Boeing B737 MAX aircrafts from its airspace, following an Ethiopian Airlines flight crash that had killed all 157 people on board.

"The CAD has decided to temporarily prohibit operation of Boeing B737 MAX aircraft into, out of and over Hong Kong. The temporary prohibition will take effect at 6pm Hong Kong time on March 13 and continue until further notice," the Civil Aviation Department said in a statement on Wednesday.