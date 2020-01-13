Kenneth Roth, Executive Director of the US-based international Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) 'Human Rights Watch', speaks at a press conference during which he presented the annual report for 2019, in Berlin, Germany, 17 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEXANDER BECHER

Human Rights Watch chief Kenneth Roth said he has been barred from entering Hong Kong Sunday ahead of a scheduled launch of the organization’s annual report, which this year has a lead essay on China.

“I flew to Hong Kong to release @HRW’s new World Report. This year it describes how the Chinese government is undermining the international human rights system. But the authorities just blocked my entrance to Hong Kong, illustrating the worsening problem,” Roth announced on Twitter alongside a video. EFE-EPA