Students protesting political persecution march through the streets during the annual pro-democracy rally, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, China, Jul. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

The regional government of Hong Kong on Tuesday began proceedings to ban a pro-independence political party, in the first such measure since the city was returned to China in 1997.

Hong Kong Security Secretary John Lee announced in a press conference that the Hong Kong National Party has been given 21 days to submit a written explanation on why the party should not be banned.