The former Bishop of Hong Kong, Cardinal Joseph Zen, during a press conference in Hong Kong, China, Sept. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

The former bishop of Hong Kong warned on Wednesday that an accord signed recently between the Vatican and China could mean an end to the unofficial Catholic church in the mainland, and called it a betrayal to Catholics in China.

Cardinal Joseph Zen said the deal had caused spiritual suffering in China's underground church.