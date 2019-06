Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor gives a press conference at the Central Government Headquarters in Hong Kong, China, Jun 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor arrives for a press conference at the Central Government Headquarters in Hong Kong, China, Jun 15, 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor gives a press conference at the Central Government Headquarters in Hong Kong, China, Jun 15, 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

The chief executive of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam, announced Saturday the "suspension" of her controversial proposed extradition bill which has generated massive opposition and protests in the last week.

Lam said at a press conference that the project, which would allow China to extradite fugitives from Hong Kong, is temporarily "suspended" to defuse the crisis it has unleashed.