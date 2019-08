An injured man whom protesters accused of being an undercover police officer is being taken by medical personal after clashes with anti-government protesters at Hong Kong Chek Lap Kok International Airport, Hong Kong, China, early 14 August 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Blood on the floor at Hong Kong Chek Lap Kok International Airport hall as anti-government protesters attend a demonstration against police violence in Hong Kong, China, 13 August 2019. EPA-EFE/LAUREL CHOR

Anti-government protesters with trolleys block a police van as media workers stand next to, during a demonstration against police violence in Hong Kong Chek Lap Kok International Airport, Hong Kong, China, 13 August 2019. EPA-EFE/LAUREL CHOR

A Hong Kong court on Wednesday ordered demonstrators to cease their protests at the city's airport and to stop interfering with passengers, forcing them to leave the premises except for specially-designated areas, airport officials said

A provisional injunction by the court banned people from "willfully and unlawfully" interfering with or obstructing the airport's normal functioning, according to a statement posted by the Airport Authority on its website.