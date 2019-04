Occupy Central activists (L-R) Eason Chung Yiu-wah (black jacket), Tommy Cheung Sau-yin, Civic Party lawmaker Tanya Chan, Reverend Chu Yiu-ming, Dr. Chan Kin-man, Benny Tai, former Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Wing-tat and Shiu Ka-chun prepare to enter court to face a verdict on public nuisance charges at West Kowloon Magistrates Court, in Cheung Sha Wan, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

A pro-Democracy activist holds a piece of yellow paper with a slogan in Chinese saying 'People's Hero' as he shouts a political slogan supporting Occupy Central activists as they enter court to face a verdict on public nuisance charges at West Kowloon Magistrates Court, in Cheung Sha Wan, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Occupy Central activists (L-R) former Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Wing-tat, Dr. Chan Kin-man and Reverend Chu Yiu-ming prepare to enter court to face a verdict on public nuisance charges at West Kowloon Magistrates Court, in Cheung Sha Wan, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Nine prominent activists from the 2014 Hong Kong pro-democracy Umbrella Revolution street protests were convicted Tuesday of public nuisance charges.

The 79-day protests and street occupations took place between September and December, 2014, and saw thousands demonstrate in Admiralty, Mong Kok and Causeway Bay. It was the largest civil disobedience movement in Hong Kong’s history.