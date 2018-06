Pro-Hong Kong independence advocate Edward Leung Tin-kei (C-L) is surrounded by guards as he crosses the prison yard to board a bus to take him to Hong Kong's High Court for sentencing on charges of rioting and assaulting a police officer, Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China, Jun. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

A pro-independence Hong Kong activist was sentenced to six years in prison for his involvement in street riots during protests in 2016, Hong Kong broadcaster RTHK reported Monday.

Edward Leung, one of the most prominent figures of Hong Kong's independence movement, and others were given tough sentences for their role in one of the most intense protests the city had ever witnessed, after the authorities' attempted to shut down unlicensed street vendors.