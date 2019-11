Police gesture at protesters during a rally for Halloween in Lan Kwai Fong, a bar district in Central, Hong Kong, China, Oct. 31, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Police move in and carry shields to disperse protesters during a rally for Halloween in Lan Kwai Fong, a bar district in Central, Hong Kong, China, Oct. 31, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

The Hong Kong judiciary issued a temporary injunction to block messages inciting violence on popular instant messaging applications such as Telegram and the online forum LIHKG.

High Court Judge Russell Coleman granted the injunction applied for by the city's justice department to prevent citizens from "willfully disseminating, circulating, publishing or republishing" any material that "promotes, encourages or incites the use or threat of violence," local media reported Friday. EFE-EPA