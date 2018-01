Pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong (L), Nathan Law (C) and Alex Chow (R) stand on the steps of Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal prior to their appeal hearing, Hong Kong, China, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong (L), Nathan Law (C) and Alex Chow (R) stand on the steps of Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal prior to their appeal hearing, Hong Kong, China, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

The Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal on Tuesday postponed its decision on an appeal filed by three student leaders of the so-called "Umbrella Revolution" pro-democracy protests against the prison sentences handed down to them last year.

The court postponed the decision without specifying a date, and extended the bail of the three leaders, Joshua Wong, Nathan Law and Alex Chow, who were found guilty of leading large scale street protests which mobilized thousands of citizens in Hong Kong in 2014.