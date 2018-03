Pro-democracy lawmaker-elect Au Nok Hin, (2R), is congratulated by pro-democracy activist Paul Zimmerman (C), Demosisto members Nathan Law, (R), and Agnes Chow, (L) after winning Hong Kong Island geographic constituency in the Legislative Council by-election, in Hong Kong, China, early morning Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Lawmaker-elect Tony Tse, (C), celebrates after winning the Architectural, Surveying, Planning and Landscape Functional Constituency seat during the Legislative Council by-election in Hong Kong, China, early morning Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Neo-democrats lawmaker-elect Gary Chan, (C), celebrates after winning the New Territories East Legislative Council by-election in Hong Kong, China, early morning Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong democrats on Monday won two seats in Sunday's by-elections but lost their veto power, which had allowed them to challenge pro-China decisions since 2016.

The pro-Beijing ruling coalition won the remaining two seats in the elections that were held to elect four lawmakers to Hong Kong's semi-democratic legislature.