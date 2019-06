Protesters light candles as a tribute to a protester who fell to his death while hanging banners on Jun. 15, as they take part in a rally to demand a complete withdrawal of an extradition bill in Hong Kong, China, early Jun. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A man walks past anti-extradition banners and notes taped to a wall by protesters near the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, Jun. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference at the Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, China, Jun. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A man walks past anti-extradition banners and notes taped to a wall by protesters near the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, 18 June 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Protesters take part in a rally to demand a complete withdrawal of an extradition bill in Hong Kong, China, Jun. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference at the Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, China, Jun. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Pro-democracy activists (L-R) Nathan Law, Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow attend a press conference outside the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, China, Jun. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A civil rights organization coordinating demonstrations against a contentious extradition bill on Tuesday rejected a public apology by Hong Kong's leader and announced it would continue with protests.

Addressing a press conference, Civil Human Rights Front vice-convenor Bonnie Leung said the group was disappointed with Chief Executive Carrie Lam's apology earlier in the day as she had ignored protesters’ demands.