Hong Kong’s No. 2 official John Lee, a former hardline security chief, resigned as Chief Secretary for Administration on Wednesday afternoon as he bids to run for the city’s top job in the upcoming chief executive election.
Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee Ka-chiu speaks during a news conference in Hong Kong, China, 06 April 2022. EFE-EPA/Lam Yik / POOL
Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee Ka-chiu speaks during a news conference in Hong Kong, China, 06 April 2022. EFE-EPA/Lam Yik / POOL
Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee Ka-chiu speaks during a news conference in Hong Kong, China, 06 April 2022. EFE-EPA/Lam Yik / POOL