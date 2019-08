A secondary school student covers one eye with a poster in solidarity with a woman who was injured in the eye, during an anti-government rally at Central, in Hong Kong. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Secondary school students wave their phones with light during an anti-government rally at Central, in Hong Kong. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A protester wearing a gas mask and an eye patch with helmet attends an anti-government rally at Central, in Hong Kong. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A secondary school student speaks from the stage during an anti-government rally at Central, in Hong Kong. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A campaign launched by Hong Kong activists to rally international support for anti-Beijing protests that have gripped the city for weeks has been branded by the autonomous region's government a gross exaggeration of events.

Authorities were reacting to the publication of 18 advertisements in 13 international newspapers between 19 and 20 August as part of a campaign launched by two groups of protesters, one of which had carried out a similar campaign in June.