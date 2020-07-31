The head of the Hong Kong Government Carrie Lam, confirmed today that she would postpone the legislative elections, originally scheduled for Sep. 6, due to the worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city.
Hong Kong government announces postponement of legislative elections
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference in Hong Kong, China, 31 July 2020. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE
